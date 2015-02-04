Be There: Hannan Elementary Magnet gears up for open house

Hannan Magnet Academy, a school for gifted and high achieving students is gearing up for open house.

The program offers daily Spanish classes, project based learning, math team, science Olympics and Tech Expo among other activities.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles visited a first grade class at the school that is learning to speak Spanish as a second language. They were excited to show off their cute little puppets made from paper bags featuring pictures and the corresponding words in Espanola.



It's all part of the elementary school's gifted magnet program, according to Lisa Whitaker, Principal.



"They have Spanish everyday here at Hannan; they also have technology classes, making movies based on their standards. They have PE, music and art, like they have in other schools."



To be accepted at Hannan, students must score in the 80 percentile or above on a standardized mental ability test as well as in total reading or total math on standardized achievement. Whitaker added, "There is stated identified gifted where students have to meet three out of the four criteria and there are also students who are high achieving."



During open house, parents will fill out the application and at a later date, students will be given the entrance exam.



Open House is scheduled for March 5 at 6:00 p.m. All parents with students in grades K-5 are invited to attend.

