Chick-fil-A offers free iced and hot coffee

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Chick-fil-A customers have the pleasure of waking up to a free cup of coffee for the month of February.

Chick-fil-A restaurants all over the nation want you to experience their new specialty grade ‘THRIVE Farmers' hot or iced coffee.

You can choose from a 12 ounce (small) hot coffee or 16 ounce (medium) iced coffee and it is available while supplies last.

This offer is available during regular restaurant hours and is limited to one cup of coffee per customer, per visit.

No additional purchase is necessary and no substitutions are available.

This promotion ends Feb. 28, 2015.

