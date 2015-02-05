Columbus hosts Georgia Thespian Conference

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – You may see more students flooding Uptown Columbus due to theater students coming to showcase their talents at the 2015 Georgia Thespian Conference.

More than 4,000 high school students will participate in this conference starting on Thursday Feb. 5 until Saturday Feb. 7.

The aspiring actors, singers, dancers, designers and technical wizards will showcase their talent at the River Center, Columbus State University and the historic Springer Opera House. The Columbus Trade Center will host several theater workshops and exhibitions.

More than 75 theater professionals and educators will join these top high school students to lead classes in all aspects of theater. Theater professors from universities and conservatories across the country will be on hand to provide educational opportunities for Georgia's theater students and to scout for top talent.

The Georgia Thespian Conference is the nation's second largest convocation of theater-arts students.

"We are excited to hold our conference in Columbus for the seventh straight year. The beautiful theatre spaces and outstanding conference facilities are the ideal places for Georgia's Thespians. We appreciate all of the support and kind hospitality extended to us by the citizens and city officials of Columbus," Paul Hampton said, State Thespian Director.

For more information on the Georgia Thespian Conference click here.

