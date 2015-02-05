Man shot twice on Fulton Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called out to the 700 block of Fulton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Once officers arrived on the scene they found an 18-year-old male with at least two gunshot wounds. The victim was seen with gunshot wounds in his arm and leg. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries were not life threatening.

Officers are still working to determine the exact location the victim was shot at. This case remains under investigation.

