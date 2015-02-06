Obituary blames 'lousy' Seahawks play-calling for man's death

The obituary of Michael Vedvik says it clearly - it's the Seahawks fault he's dead. (Source: SpokaneClassifieds.com)

KENT, WA (WTVM) - The Seattle Seahawks can't catch a break, not even from a deceased fan.

An obituary for longtime Seahawks fan Michael Sven Vedvik, 53, blames his untimely passing on the last-minute interception thrown by his beloved team on Feb. 1. Vedvik died of a heart attack in the early morning hours on Feb. 2.

"We blame the Seahawks lousy play call for Mike's untimely demise," the obituary says. The words were written by Vedvik's sister, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Even Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called the play "the worst result of a call ever," on NBC's Today Show on Thursday. The Seahawks lost the the New England Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.

Vedvik's funeral will be held on Feb. 7. It also turns out that Vedvik didn't even watch the game - he recorded it and intended to watch it later because he didn't feel well.

Vedvik's wife, Stephanie told the Spokesman-Review while it's accurate her husband died just hours after the Seahawks loss, she said he wouldn't blame the play-calling on his death and would find the obituary funny.

"My husband would have thought it was hysterical," Stephanie Vedvik said. "If I had read this obituary to my husband about somebody else, he would have had a laugh."

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.