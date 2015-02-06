Whitewater Express provides jobs in the Chattahoochee Valley area

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Job opportunities are available for the 2015 whitewater season.

Whitewater Express is accepting applications for jobs including raft and zip line guides, reservationist and bus drivers.

They plan to provide more than 100 jobs in the Chattahoochee Valley area.

"We are proud to provide jobs for the Columbus, GA community," Dan Gilbert said, owner of the Whitewater Express.

Gilbert

also says that last season they hired 58 raft guides, with the addition of the Blue Heron Zip Line and Aerial Course they need at least 80 guides for the 2015 season.

Raft and zip line guides go through extensive training. The training includes river and zip line safety, river guide training, and the history of Columbus and the Chattahoochee River.

Raft guides must be at least 18-years-old or older and available most weekends during the 2015 summer season. No previous experience is required and training will begin on March 7 at 8:30 a.m.Training is located at 1000 Bay Ave. in Columbus, GA.

Bus drivers are required to have a CDL license and reservationists need to portray excellent customer service skills and the ability to multi task.

If you would like to apply please contact Whitewater Express at (706) 321-4720 or email lucas@whitewaterexpress.com.

