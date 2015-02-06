St. Luke appoints new Headmaster

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – St. Luke has announced its new Headmaster, Bill Shelnutt.

Bill Shelnutt, 43, will oversee the St. Luke Learning Center and St. Luke preschool programs.

This summer he will succeed the current headmaster, Ann McDuffie. McDuffie will retire at the end of the 2014-2015 school year.

"I am humbled to follow such capable leadership in Ann McDuffie, who has built and nurtured a school of excellence," Shelnutt stated.

He continued by saying, "With God's help we will continue to build on this success and help realize His plans for the future of St. Luke School."

Shelnutt has more than 20 years of experience in education and currently serves as the Head of School at Wildwood Christian Academy in Marble Hill, GA.

