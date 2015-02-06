Fire destroys Lee Co. home

(WTVM) – A fire has ripped through a home on Lee Rd. 485 completely destroying the structure.

Several firefighters responded to the house fire on Friday around 11 a.m.

Once they arrived on the scene they found a fully involved fire showing from the rear windows of the home. They immediately began to extinguish the fire for about 35 minutes. Now they are getting rid of any remaining hot spots in the house.

According to John Wilson, a Smiths Station Fire Department volunteer, when one of the homeowners heard a loud "POP" noise she called 911 and exited the building.

The Opelika Red Cross says the homeowners are distraught at this time because they did not have home insurance.

The Red Cross will be helping the owners for the next few nights with clothing, food, shelter and other needs during this time. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

If you would like to help you can donate to the Red Cross or send a donation to Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. To contact the church please call (706) 563-7031.

