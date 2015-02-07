Homeless man gets robbed on 5th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – According to police reports, an officer was dispatched to 500 5th Ave. in regards to an armed robbery on Friday Feb. 6 around 7:31 p.m.

The victim, a homeless man, stated he was walking on 5th Street around 7:30 p.m. when a white Ford Crown Victoria with Alabama flags pulled up behind him.

An unknown black male got out of the car from the passenger side of the vehicle and pulled a black gun that appeared to be a BB gun.

The unknown black male pointed the gun at the victim and demanded money. The victim gave the unknown male $160 and he got back into the vehicle. Afterwards, the vehicle headed north on 5th Street.

One suspect was described as an unknown black male with shoulder length dreads and the second suspect was described as a black male.

There were no witnesses or surveillance cameras present.

