Columbus resident competes in NSAI Song Contest

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local song writer is a finalist for the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) Contest.

Steven Shehane is in the top ten and needs your vote to make him number one in the competition.

The NSAI Song Contest is presented by Country Music Television.

All voting ends on Feb. 28, 2015. Click here and listen to Shehane's original song titled, "You."

For more information please click here.

