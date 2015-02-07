Fife and Drum Corps, U.S. Army Drill teams 'wows' audience at Ft. Benning

The prestigious Fife and Drum Corps and the U.S. Army Drill team from Fort Myers, Virginia gave a free performance Saturday in Columbus.

The team performed to a standing room only crowd at the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning, the Fife and Drum Corps recreated the history of the army's early days. The red uniforms are patterned after George Washington's unit in 1784. The drill team showed off their precise marching and rifle drills.

The teams are part of the Army's elite Old Guard.

"I love being able to communicate with people using an instruments and also being able to express myself as an individual as a member of a group represented the Army," said Staff Sgt. Kara Loyal.

The drill team will perform again Saturday night at the Auburn basketball game.

