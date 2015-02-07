MCSD students compete in Regional Technology Fair

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Brookstone School hosted a Chattahoochee Valley Regional Technology Fair on Saturday.

It was one of the 16 preliminary technology fairs in the state that qualify first place winners to compete in the Georgia Student Technology Fair.

It was opened to all home-schooled, public or private school students in the third through twelfth grade in the Muscogee County School District.

Students presented their projects to the judges with hopes of making it to the state level.

Some teams programmed their own video games and created their very own app.

A sixth grade student, Shaun Price, created an App called,"The Students Success Tool Kit," and it will be available in the App store once it launches.

All first place winners from each age group and category will have a chance to compete in March at the Georgia Student Technology Fair in Macon, GA.

