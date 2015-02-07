Warrior Outreach gives Marine Veteran a helping hand

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An organization gave a helping hand on Saturday to a veteran who was in need.

Warrior Outreach provided repairs to the home of U.S. Marine, Cpl. Richard L. Scott.

This was a part of a Veterans helping Veterans home assistance project for wheel chair bound U.S. Marine Veterans.

Cpl. Scott, 54, had several years with bad health. He served the U.S. without hesitation and now he is not able to do the things he would like. Therefore, Warrior Outreach honored him by doing his yard work, painting his home, expanding his bathroom and several other projects.

Items were donated by Phenix City Home Depot.

