Woman falls in Chewacla State Park, expected to recover from injuries

AUBURN, AL, (WTVM) - News Leader 9's Elizabeth White confirmed with the Auburn Police Department Chief Paul Register that a 20-year-old female Auburn University student is expected to recover after falling from the cliff side of the rock quarry near Chewacla State Park around 3:30 p.m. CST Sunday afternoon.

The female student, whose name has not been released, fell 100 feet from the cliff and landed on a ledge about 60 feet from the bottom of a gravel pit.

Police say rescuers had to rappel down to her, where they secured her into a rescue basket attached to a helicopter that was lowered her to the bottom of the quarry. No rescuers were injured during the incident. The student was airlifted to Columbus Regional to be treated for moderate injuries. Police tell me she was conscious during the rescue and is expected to recover. Her injuries are unknown at this time.

Auburn police are investigating the cause of the accident and say charges could be filed because the rock quarry is private property.

The Auburn Public Safety Division wants to remind the public, the quarry is not open to visitors. There are private property and no trespassing signs along with a fence around the property.

Several Auburn parents tell me the quarry has become a popular hangout. Auburn police say it is a dangerous area and trespassers can be charged.

Stay tuned to WTVM.com for more information as this story develops.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.