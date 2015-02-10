Calvary Christian School students participated in spelling bee

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local Christian school participated in the Association of Christian Schools International District Spelling Bee held at LaFayette Christian School in LaGrange.

Several students at Calvary Christian School placed at this two day spelling bee event that comprised of students from the region in first through eighth grade.

Please find below the winners who placed in the spelling bee:

1st Grade - Jackson Kennedy (1st Place) and Eli Smith (3rd Place)

2nd Grade - Preston Welch (1st Place)

3rd Grade - Moreland Smith (1st Place)

6th Grade - Mary Litz (1st Place) and Cason Trawick (2nd Place)

7th Grade - Sophie Jacobs (1st Place) and Kaela Mercer (3rd Place)

8th Grade - Gabe Jones (1st Place); Taylor Luiz (3rd Place) and Joel Umana (5th Place)

"I am extremely proud of all out middle school students who participated in the spelling bee. The competition was intense and our students performed incredibly well," Darlene Tucker stated, CCS Middle School Principal.

The top five winners from fifth to eighth grade participated in a "Spell Down" to determine who would advance to the Regional Spelling Bee in Atlanta. Sophie Jacobs and Taylor Luiz won and will be a part of the regional competition.

