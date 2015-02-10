CPD identifies armed robbery suspect

Columbus, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police Department identified the suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The armed robbery happened on Feb. 1, 2015 around 9:40 p.m. when suspect James. D. Brown entered Mike's Market Too and struck the clerk on the side of her head.

Brown also pulled the clerk's hair in an aggressive manner. Following the robbery Brown fled the store.

During the investigation, Columbus Police watched an in store surveillance video that determined Brown would also be charged with armed robbery as well as battery. The case is cleared and he is now in custody.

