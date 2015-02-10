News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands: Dirt Road Republic

Make sure you tune in next Friday, Feb. 6 for our first-ever News Leader 9 morning's Battle of the Bands!

Make sure you tune in next Friday, Feb. 6 for our first-ever News Leader 9 morning's Battle of the Bands!

It's time to kick off our inaugural News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands, and our first band is the country-rock band Faraday.

It's time to kick off our inaugural News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands, and our first band is the country-rock band Faraday.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's time for the second installment of News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands, and on Friday, Feb. 13, viewers will be introduced to Dirt Road Republic.

The southern country/rock group is comprised of Trey Guthrie, Brad Francis, Matt Campbell and Jonathan Taunton.

You can check out the band via their Facebook page or in the YouTube video below:

Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for this band and two others during our Battle of the Bands contest from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday.

Based on viewers' votes, the winner will get a special prize - four hours of free studio time courtesy of GR8TRAKZ, from Opulent Studios.

Break a leg and rock on!

Check out the first group in our Battle of the Band's contest, Faraday, by clicking here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.