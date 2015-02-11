Dad surprises son with early Valentine's Day gift

(WTVM) - A father decided to give his son an early Valentine's Day present Wednesday afternoon.

J.T. Frazier from Opelika, AL took a drive to Jonesboro and surprised his son with a GMC Truck.

Frazier went to his son's job at Hawthorn Elementary and told the principal there was an emergency. The principal then called his son, Keith Frazier, and there was a nice surprise awaiting him outside, his very own GMC Truck.

