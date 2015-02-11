Multi-car accident in Auburn leaves 1 dead - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Multi-car accident in Auburn leaves 1 dead

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police say a four-car accident injured several people and forced them to shut down both lanes of Shug Jordan Parkway near Richland Road for several hours.

Police say around 11:42 am, an 18-year old Auburn man, driving a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling along Shug Jordan Parkway, when he crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a 1998 Ford Ranger head on. The accident caused a chain reaction.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 40-year-old woman from Notasulga suffered serious injuries. Her passenger, a 92-year-old man from Loachapoka, was killed.

The teen driver of the Jetta was injured and taken to the hospital. 

A 2010 Buick SUV hit the rear of the Ranger. The two occupants were not taken to the hospital.

The accident also caused a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe to hit the back of the Buick SUV. The 35-year-old female passenger did not complain of injuries.

At this point, the accident remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department.

No word yet on what caused the teen driver to veer into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit the Ranger head on.

Stay tuned to WTVM.com for more details on this story.

