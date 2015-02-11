Be There: Bring Your Family to School Day

Fort Middle School is gearing up to host "Bring Your Family to School Day" in an effort to get parents more involved in their children's education.

In fact, the National Center for Education says parent involvement can make a difference in a child's education.

A 2003 NCE study also indicates that two-thirds of teachers surveyed believed that their students would perform better in school if their parents were more involved in their child's education, while 72 percent of parents say children of involved parents sometimes "fall through the cracks" in schools.

Fort Middle School is trying to combat these statistics by hosting this annual event. Throughout the week of February 17-21, the school is calling all parents and grandparents to sit in on some learning sessions with their child.



"They get to see how the students' day run, they get to see from beginning to end if they decide to shadow," explained assistant principal Katrina Collier.



Since students are out of school on Monday for Presidents Day, the activities begin Tuesday with parents going to school.



The Calendar of Events is as follows:



• Tuesday, February 17 - Bring Your Family to School Day



• Wednesday, February 18 - Drive Thru Parent Breakfast Day



• Thursday, February 19 - Bring Your Family to Lunch Day



• Friday, February 20 - Family Theater, Black History Production



