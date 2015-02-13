Human remains found in tent off I-85

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff Department has reported the discovery of remains in a tent.



Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, deputies were called to the area of Whitesville Road and the Interstate 85 southbound on ramp.



Law enforcement on the scene recovered human skeletal remains in a wooded area between the on ramp and the interstate.



The remains were found inside and outside of a small camping tent and appear to have been in the area for several months. No identification was found in the area, and the remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further investigation.



GBI Inspector Sherry Lang said they will examine the evidence and try to positively identify the person.



"If the teeth are still present we would try to find dental records from any known missing people we suspect this might be," Lang said.



She added they will also bring in an anthropologist to help with the details on the manner and cause of death.



"If there are no teeth we would do DNA extraction which we would have to do from the bone, and then we would have to send that off and that would take a while," Lang said.



Troup County Officials told News Leader 9 based on the clothing found inside the tent, the person may have been a male.



The GBI will release the details when their investigation is over.



