President Obama uses BuzzFeed in final Obamacare push to millennials

(WTVM) – With just two days left, President Barack Obama is using selfie sticks provided by BuzzFeed to make a final push to sell the Affordable Care Act to millennials.

In a video published on Thursday, the two-minute spoof entitled "Things Everybody Does But Doesn't Talk About" shows the president and a 20-something White House aide doing what everyone does privately: selfies, posing in the mirror, and the oh-so popular duck face.

The video, the White House says, is geared toward millennials in a final push for sign-ups before the ACA deadline on Sunday, Feb. 15.

BuzzFeed News published an extensive interview with the president earlier this week, speaking on a myriad of topics that included ACA, international relations, his frustrations with Congress and his legacy.

