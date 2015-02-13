Large slip-and-slide comes to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A fun attraction will be hitting the streets of Columbus on May 16, 2015.

'Slide the City' will introduce a 1,000 foot slip-and-slide to Midtown Columbus. It will be a huge water slide thrill that will get more people outside, having fun and connecting with the community.

"We spend so much time walking, running or driving around our cities, but how many times have you been able to say you slid down your city streets?" TR Gourley said, event coordinator.

All slide participants will ride an inflatable down the 1,000 foot padded water slide. While this experience is exciting, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Uptown and Midtown Columbus.

"This should be one of the highlights of your year; Get ready for the slide of your life," Gourley exclaimed.

Each rider can purchase a one ride pass or all-day pass. The slide will be on 17th Street next to Columbus High School. On May 16 the street will be closed off from early morning until the event is over at 7 p.m.

For discount tickets you can contact your local radio station or click here.

For more information about 'Slide the City' click here.

