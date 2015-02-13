Chipotle holds job interview day in GA

(WTVM) – If you are looking for a job you may want to consider Chipotle.

Chipotle will host a statewide interview day on Feb. 17 starting from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The company is looking fill part time and full time positions.

Candidates can fill out an application online at jobs.chipotle.com then request a manager for an on the spot interview on Feb. 17.

Chipotle is looking for high performance candidates who are ambitious, happy, smart, polite, respectful and honest.

They offer competitive pay, benefits to all employees, free meal per shift, paid breaks and free uniforms.

Chipotle is located at 5925 Whittlesey Blvd. Ste. 600.

If you would like to apply online please click here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.