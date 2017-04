Tickets now available for Thunder in the Valley Air Show

Columbus-area McDonald's

Flightways Columbus (Columbus Airport)

Ace Hardware (3863 St. Mary's Road)

Bruster's Real Ice Cream (1654 Whittlesey Road, 7590 Schomburg Road and 3465 Macon Road)

Wingstop (2528 Weems Road)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Be prepared to "take off" as the Thunder in the Valley Air Show is coming to Columbus.Tickets are now available for $10 and will be at the following locations until March 20:If you would like to purchase tickets online please click here . There will be a $1.50 service fee for all online purchases. Military personnel can purchase tickets in advance for $8 each at Ft. Benning's MWR Tickets and Travel. All tickets are $15 per person on the day of the show and children ages 6 and up receive free admission.The show will feature a variety of vintage and modern aircraft including the Trojan Horseman, Class of '45, Jacquie B Airshows and several others. There will also be many attractions and a tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.Gates will open at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both Saturday March 21 and Sunday March 22.