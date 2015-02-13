Tickets now available for Thunder in the Valley Air Show - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Tickets now available for Thunder in the Valley Air Show

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Thunder in the Valley Air Show) (Source: Thunder in the Valley Air Show)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Be prepared to "take off" as the Thunder in the Valley Air Show is coming to Columbus.

Tickets are now available for $10 and will be at the following locations until March 20:
  • Columbus-area McDonald's 
  • Flightways Columbus (Columbus Airport) 
  • Ace Hardware (3863 St. Mary's Road) 
  • Bruster's Real Ice Cream (1654 Whittlesey Road, 7590 Schomburg Road and 3465 Macon Road) 
  • Wingstop (2528 Weems Road) 
If you would like to purchase tickets online please click here. There will be a $1.50 service fee for all online purchases. Military personnel can purchase tickets in advance for $8 each at Ft. Benning's MWR Tickets and Travel. All tickets are $15 per person on the day of the show and children ages 6 and up receive free admission.

The show will feature a variety of vintage and modern aircraft including the Trojan Horseman, Class of '45, Jacquie B Airshows and several others. There will also be many attractions and a tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both Saturday March 21 and Sunday March 22.

