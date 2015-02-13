Man arrested, charged with enticing a child in church parking lot

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested after a police investigation revealed he was attempting a meet-up with who he believed was an underage child online.

According to a Columbus Police Department arrest report, Michael Thomas Watson, 26, was arrested on Feb. 11.

The report indicated Watson was the subject of a prolonged cyber-investigation by CPD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation uncovered that in the course of several days, Watson was attempting to make arrangements to meet a 14-year-old child for sex. Watson, the report states, then made arrangements and traveled to a church to meet the child, but was confronted by law enforcement authorities and detained.

Watson was charged with child exploitation, criminal attempt of child molestation and enticing a child, all of which are felony charges.

