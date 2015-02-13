Homeless man charged with necrophilia appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A homeless man briefly appeared in court Monday after he was arrested and charged with necrophilia following an initial arrest on other charges.

Domonique Cordero Smith, 26, Smith waived his hearing in recorder's court on Monday, Feb. 16 and pleaded not guilty. He was given a $50,000 bond.

Detective Amanda Hogan with Columbus Police Sex Crimes Division was also in court, but did not testify since he waived his hearing.

Hogan told News Leader 9's Jenyne Donaldson that police were suspicious by the way the deceased body was positioned. When they questioned Smith he admitted he had sex with the deceased person.

Smith was arrested on Feb. 9 after he was accused of stealing a bicycle from the Hill Watson Peoples Funeral Service, located at 2919 Hamilton Road in Columbus.

Columbus Police Department Maj. Gil Slouchick confirmed that a secondary investigation on the burglary revealed that Smith broke into the business and performed sexual acts on a deceased person. The name of the person has not been released, but the family of the person was notified of the crime.

Upon his arrest, Smith was charged with second-degree burglary, entering an unoccupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property. The secondary investigation led to the additional charge of necrophilia.

The bicycles, along with other items, were recovered in another location during the time of Smith's arrest.

This case is has been bound over to Superior Court.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.