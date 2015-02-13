Saturday is the last day to sign up for Affordable Care Act in Columbus

Saturday is the last day to sign up for Affordable Care Act in C - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With two days left until the deadline for the Affordable Care Act, President Obama's health care overhaul law and navigators in Georgia are busy getting as many folks signed up as possible.

Open enrollment for ACA is Sunday and the Obama Administration appears to be on track to meet its target of over 9 million people signed up. but those who want to be part of that number need to take action very quickly.

President Obama released a video encouraging people to sign-up for the coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Terry Butler at Valley Healthcare System is one of five navigators in Columbus rushing to get people signed up for healthcare.

"If the income is high enough and not too high then they are able to get affordable insurance in the marketplace, so our schedules have been booked for the last week or so," said Butler.

Butler says it's about a 45 minute process to sign up for healthcare. Not everyone needs to enroll in a healthcare plan.

"If your income is zero or near zero income, don't worry about this process. They can not charge a penalty for people that don't have income," said Butler.

But those who do qualify may pay a penalty on their taxes next year if they miss the open enrollment period, lasting until Sunday. The penalties are $325 per adult or 2 percent of household income, whichever is greater.

"There is a 1-800 number people can call and that should be open 24 hours, fully staffed and the people there are good at helping people work through their application online if there is not other way to get help locally," said Butler.

Through the Healthcare.gov website, there are 30 plans you can choose from.

"Make sure if you asked for help that you asks for the Silver Plan and things can be very reasonably priced. I seen people walk out with zero to $25 deductible a month and happy, so it's not all that awful that people have been saying and worried about," said Butler. "The plans that are offered on the marketplace are Ambetter, Humana, Assurant, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Coventry and United Healthcare and those are offered in Muscogee County."

Saturday, Feb. 14 is the last chance to meet with navigators at the Mildred Terry Library on Veterans Parkway from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who wants to change an existing plan they already have through the marketplace can do so until Sunday, February 15.

For more information about the Affordable Care Act, you can call 706-505-4913. That 800 number is 1-800-318-2596.

