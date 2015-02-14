Man gets robbed, kicked and punched on Buena Vista Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An officer was approached about a robbery that happened on Saturday at approximately 3:10 a.m.

According to reports, the victim says he was robbed while walking past the Liberty gas station located at 3365 Buena Vista Rd.

The victim was hit in the head, punched and kicked. He has injuries in both of his knees, mouth and head.

The two suspects were described as black males in their early 20's. One suspect was also described as slim and around 5'7" wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect seemed to be heavy set and around 6'2" wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

