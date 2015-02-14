Man appears in court following drug bust on Forest Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One of the suspects from a drug bust appeared in court on Monday around 9 a.m.

Dennise Straker was given an $8,000 bond for possession of drug related objects and the sale and manufacturing of marijuana. His case has been bound over to Superior Court.

Columbus Police Special Operations Unit says four people were taken into custody Saturday following a drug bust in Columbus.

News Leader 9 was the first and only ones at the scene as it unfolded.

They were called to a home located at 4347 Forest Rd. Children were escorted from the house as the arrests were made.

Various agencies including officers from Columbus Police surrounded the home during the narcotics investigation.

At least five ounces of marijuana were taken from the home. A homeowner who lives on the street saw everything from his yard.

"We just seen the K-9 dogs going in and they were escorting them out. We never knew nothing like this was going on," Dexter Thomas said.

Thomas also says this investigation has been going on for several weeks.

This is an ongoing investigation and News Leader 9 will provide more information as it becomes available.

