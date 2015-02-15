Suspect surrenders in shooting death of Auburn man

Multiple shots were fired in last night's homicide, at least 13 according to markings left by Auburn police. (Source: Allen Henry/Twitter)

Marker where body was found in Spencer Ave. shooting in Auburn, just feet from JF Drake Middle School. (Source: Allen Henry/Twitter)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested Cornelius C. Reese, 26, from Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with a murder that occurred late Saturday night.At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 14, a patrolling officer reported hearing gunshots being fired in the area of Spencer Avenue.

The arrest is the result of an investigation into a late night shooting that occurred near a residence located in the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

Deon T. Nelms, 39 from Auburn, was shot multiple times in the chest and torso and died as a result of his injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris at 9:57 p.m.

An investigation into the shooting was immediately initiated by the Auburn Police Division and as a result, Reese was developed as a suspect.

During the course of the investigation police discovered that the victim and suspect were known to each other. It appears there was an issue between the two of them; the suspect sought out the victim, confronted him and shot him.

Reese turned himself in to detectives and was taken into custody. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division and the State Medical Examiner's Office.

No additional arrests are anticipated. Reese was transported to the Lee County jail and will be eligible for a $150,000 bond. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Auburn Detective Section at 334-501-3140.

Callers can also provide information anonymously by calling the Auburn Police Division Tip Line at 334.246.1391.

East Alabama reporter Allen Henry is reporting that "multiple shots" were fired, and APD marked at least 13 shell casings in the area. Henry also reports that the body was found just feet away from J.F. Drake Middle School on Spencer Avenue.

Allen Henry contributed to this report.



