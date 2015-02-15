Safe House readies warming station during cold snaps

It is cold outside, but not as cold those working here at Safe House expected.

"We expected it to be colder than what it has been, so we were prepared to open up as a warming station again," said Jeff Mackey, assistant manager of Safe House.

Safe House altered their hours as a warming station to give those who needed a few extra hours from a possible dip in temperatures.

"Yeah it was a little different this weekend. The temperatures started rising and we didn't know if it was going to drop back, so our boss, Chaplain Neil Richardson told us to open up at five on Friday," Mackey said.

Most the of icy weather will be in North Georgia and is staying away from the Columbus area. Eddie Coleman says the Safe House provides all his needs, especially when it's cold.

"Trying to stay out of the weather and hang out for little while, they do everything they possible can to help us and I'm happy and I appreciate them a lot," Coleman said.

Although they are not a shelter, keeping people out the cold is there first priority.

"For breakfast and lunch, we saw the same normal amount of people, we had a few more come in early Friday to get out the cold morning," explains Mackey.

Safe House will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday to deal with a quick drop in temperature before sunrise.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.