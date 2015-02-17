Student arrested at Kendrick High, detained with loaded gun

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A high school student was detained at Kendrick High School on Tuesday, and arrested with a loaded gun on his person, a Muscogee County School District spokesperson confirmed with News Leader 9.

An unidentified male student, who is a minor, was being sought by the Columbus Police Department on an arrest warrant for his detainment.

When police arrested him around lunchtime, the student had a loaded .9 mm gun in his waistband. No students were threatened with or even saw the gun prior to his arrest.

No one was injured and the student was taken into custody without incident.

The student is currently being charged with possession of a weapon on school property. It is unclear what he was charged with initially to warrant his initial arrest.

Because the suspect is a minor, his name will not be released at this time.

