Children's Miracle Network hits the ice with Columbus Cottonmouths

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dozens of kids from Children's Miracle Network at Midtown Medical Center joined the Columbus Cottonmouths on ice Tuesday.

They are promoting the annual Tip-A-Snake dinner and silent auction to benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

At the event, the Cottonmouths will turn into waiters for the night in order to earn tips from the dinners.

The Cottonmouths head coach, Jerome Bechard, says the charity event serves a good purpose in the community.

"It's a great event and a great cause, you never know when your child needs help or has to go to the hospital," Bechard says.

The event will be held on Tuesday Feb. 24 at the Green Island Hills Country Club and the silent auction will start at 6 p.m. If you would like to buy a ticket to support the Children's Medical Center please call (706) 660-6204.

