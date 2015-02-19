Additional Calvin Ave. murder suspect in custody

Christopher Gilliam is 25 years old, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Gilliam was wearing his hair in short dreads, but because he's on the run he may have cut his hair to hide his identity. But the one thing he can't hide is the visible tattoos on his face and neck.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police Department confirms they have arrested most wanted and murder suspect, Christopher Gilliam on several accounts.

He was arrested for 39 counts of forgery for counterfeit money at the Walmart on Gateway on Monday Feb. 16. On Tuesday Feb. 17 he appeared in court for those charges.

Gilliam, 26, had warrants for murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.



CPD confirms that Gilliam was picked up for the murder of Gerald Hightower.



Gilliam is the second murder suspect arrested in this crime. The first suspect, Bernard Gibson, was taken into custody in Jan. of 2015.

He is expected to appear in court Friday Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.

