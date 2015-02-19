The 2015 Oscars on WTVM and ABC - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

The 2015 Oscars on WTVM and ABC

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
You can print off this ballot to mark off who Oscar night's big winners are at your Oscars party! You can print off this ballot to mark off who Oscar night's big winners are at your Oscars party!

(WTVM) - It's the biggest night in Hollywood and the culmination of a long award season - the 2015 Oscars.

Host Neil Patrick Harris hosts the annual star-studded event, and you can follow the happenings of the event by visiting their website at oscar.go.com.

You can follow all of the details on social media, by checking out the live Oscars Twitter feed.

The website, and all across the internet, are filled with fun games you can play with your friends.

The Oscars airs on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. EST, and red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST. You can also join us for special coverage on air with our very own Jason Dennis and Barbara Gauthier at 6 p.m. for the pre-show activities and after the show for a recap of the awards with a special guest at 11:30 p.m. EST.  

In case you've missed them, here are the trailers for the eight films nominated for Best Picture: 

American Sniper 

Birdman 

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest Hotel 

The Imitation Game

Selma

The Theory of Everything

Whiplash

The Oscars are Sunday - are you having an Oscars watch-party with your friends? What are your plans on your gathering? Email Tanita Gaither at tgaither@wtvm.com and let us know your plans so we can cover it!

The Oscar presentation also will be televised live in more than 225 countries worldwide, including on WTVM News Leader 9.

Join News Leader 9 for a live chat on Twitter. Tweet @wtvm and use the hashtag "#Oscars" in your posts.

WTVM Twitter - https://twitter.com/WTVM 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • YOUR TURN ON 9

  • Who do you think will win best supporting actress?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Patricia Arquette in Boyhood
    0%
    0 votes
    Laura Dern in Wild
    0%
    0 votes
    Keira Knightly in The Imitation Game
    0%
    0 votes
    Emma Stone in Birdman
    33%
    1 vote
    Meryl Streep in Into the Woods
    67%
    2 votes

  • YOUR TURN ON 9

  • Who do you think will win best leading actress?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Marion Cotillard in Two Days, One Night
    0%
    0 votes
    Felicity Jones in The Theory of Everything
    0%
    0 votes
    Julianne More in Still Alice
    0%
    0 votes
    Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl
    0%
    0 votes
    Reese Witherspoon in Wild
    0%
    0 votes

  • YOUR TURN ON 9

  • Who do you think will win the best supporting actor?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Robert Duvall in The Jungle
    0%
    0 votes
    Ethan Hawke in Boyhood
    0%
    0 votes
    Edward Norton in Birdman
    0%
    0 votes
    Mark Ruffalo in Foxcatcher
    0%
    0 votes
    J. K. Simmons in Whiplash
    0%
    0 votes

  • YOUR TURN ON 9

  • What movie do you think should win ‘Best Picture’ at the 2015 Oscars on Sunday?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    American Sniper
    63%
    250 votes
    Birdman
    3%
    12 votes
    Boyhood
    2%
    7 votes
    The Grand Budapest Hotel
    1%
    5 votes
    The Imitation Game
    1%
    3 votes
    Selma
    29%
    116 votes
    The Theory of Everything
    1%
    4 votes
    Whiplash
    0%
    1 vote

  • YOUR TURN ON 9

  • Who do you think will win best leading actor?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Steve Carell in Foxcatcher
    0%
    0 votes
    Bradley Cooper in American Sniper
    100%
    3 votes
    Benedict Cumberbatch in The Imitation Game
    0%
    0 votes
    Michael Keaton in Birdman
    0%
    0 votes
    Eddie Redmayne in The Theory of Everything
    0%
    0 votes

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Slideshow: Actors who won the most Oscars

    Slideshow: Actors who won the most Oscars

    Some actors are more recognized than others in the world of Hollywood awards, with 40 people winning more than one Academy Award for acting. Click here to see the performers who have won the most Oscars.

    More >>

    Some actors are more recognized than others in the world of Hollywood awards, with 40 people winning more than one Academy Award for acting. Click here to see the performers who have won the most Oscars.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly