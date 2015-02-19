Battle of the Bands: Crosswired - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Battle of the Bands: Crosswired

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's time for the third installment of the WTVM Morning Show's Battle of the Bands, and this week will feature the bluegrass band Crosswired.

Crosswired performs original contemporary bluegrass music, and the members are: Tom Bobbitt on guitar, Eric Bush on bass, Willie Williamson on mandolin and Fred Weekley on banjo. 

Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for this band and two others during our Battle of the Bands contest from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday.

Based on viewers' votes, the winner will get a special prize - four hours of free studio time courtesy of GR8TRAKZ, from Opulent Studios.

