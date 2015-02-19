Battle of the Bands: Crosswired

Make sure you tune in next Friday, Feb. 6 for our first-ever News Leader 9 morning's Battle of the Bands!

Make sure you tune in next Friday, Feb. 6 for our first-ever News Leader 9 morning's Battle of the Bands!

It's time to kick off our inaugural News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands, and our first band is the country-rock band Faraday.

It's time to kick off our inaugural News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands, and our first band is the country-rock band Faraday.

It's time for the second installment of News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands, and on Friday, Feb. 13, viewers will be introduced to Dirt Road Republic.

It's time for the second installment of News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands, and on Friday, Feb. 13, viewers will be introduced to Dirt Road Republic.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's time for the third installment of the WTVM Morning Show's Battle of the Bands, and this week will feature the bluegrass band Crosswired.

Crosswired performs original contemporary bluegrass music, and the members are: Tom Bobbitt on guitar, Eric Bush on bass, Willie Williamson on mandolin and Fred Weekley on banjo.

Check out a link to their website by clicking here.

Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for this band and two others during our Battle of the Bands contest from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday.

Based on viewers' votes, the winner will get a special prize - four hours of free studio time courtesy of GR8TRAKZ, from Opulent Studios.

To check out the first two bands, you can check out Faraday and Dirt Road Republic by clicking on their names.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.