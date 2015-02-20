Friday is National Love Your Pets Day - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Friday is National Love Your Pets Day

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(Source: Tanita Gaither/WTVM) (Source: Tanita Gaither/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Friday is a pet's favorite day – it's National Love Your Pets Day!

According to National Human Society, 62 percent of American households owned pets in 2012.

Post pictures of them in the comments on our Facebook post or send them to pix@wtvm.com and be featured in a slideshow!

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly