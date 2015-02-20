Soldiers volunteer at the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A group of Fort Benning soldiers helped the local animal control Friday with a service project.

Approximately 80 soldiers with the 3rd ID dedicated their day to painting the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center building, cleaning up the walking trail that leads into Cooper Creek Park and sprucing up the front of the building.

The volunteers also helped exercise some of the animals in the park. Animal control officials say this service project is helping raise awareness for their organization.

They also assisted with passing out flyers in various neighborhoods for the upcoming Rabies Clinic and the Community Cat program.

