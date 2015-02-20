Troup Co. officials recover items of quintuple murder suspect from AL

Thomas Lee was charged with five counts of malice murder and is being held without bond following his first court appearance in Troup County, GA on Wednesday.

A suspect is still at-large and the causes of death unknown following the discovery of five bodies found in a LaGrange home Saturday night.

Officials confirm that 26-year-old Thomas Lee has been arrested in Mississippi on Monday.

News Leader 9's Tesia Reed was able to sit down with the relatives of victims Bill Shelia Burtron moments after the court hearing on Wednesday. Trotsky Quinn, son of William and Sheila Burtron, and William's daughter Brenda Vega, said they just miss their family members.

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff's Department has released new details in the recovery of items that belongs to quintuple murder suspect Thomas Lee.

On Feb. 18, Troup County investigators were contacted by the Florence, AL Police Department in regards to recovering property that was possibly related to the quintuple murder investigation and suspect Thomas Lee.

Capt. Mike Caldwell, along with another investigator, traveled to Florence on Thursday and recovered the property.

The items recovered are significant evidence related to the case and indicates that Lee may have traveled through the Florence area prior to being apprehended in Tupelo, MS.

Because of the ongoing investigation, the details of the evidence recovered will not be released at this time.

Florence, AL is a city in Lauderdale County, AL, just north of the Tennessee River in northwest Alabama.

Sheriff James Woodruff appreciates the cooperation of Chief Ron Tyler and the officers and investigators of the Florence Police Department in identifying this evidence and for their help in this ongoing investigation.

Earlier this week, Lee waived his rights to a hearing. Lee is accused of killing five people – four family members and a family friend – in late January. He was detained at a Tupelo, MS bus station on Feb. 3.

