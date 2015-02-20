Olive Garden partners with My Gym to host 'Parents Night Out'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Are you looking for a night out with your significant other without your kids tagging along?

Well, Friday night Olive Garden is partnering up with My Gym to make your wish come true! Olive garden is offering a date night for parents while the kids can be dropped off at My Gym for a fun filled evening.

"We understand how important quality time is for busy parents, so we are thrilled to help them enjoy a worry-free evening together," Jose Duenas said, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Olive Garden.

Olive Garden is offering their first ever Four Course Festa Italiana starting at $12.99 which includes unlimited breadsticks, a choice of homemade soup or famous house salad, an entrée and a mini dessert.They also invite parents to share their date night photos and stories using #OGParentsNightOut on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

My Gym is located at 2501 Old Whittlesey Rd. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. If you would like to participate in "Parent's Night Out" contact My Gym in Columbus at (706) 507-2966.

