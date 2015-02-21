Teen charged in sexual abuse case appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The case of a Columbus teen accused of sexually abusing two children was bound over to Superior Court during a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Darrell Collier, 17, was charged with aggravated sodomy and child molestation. He was arrested and charged with sexually two children under the age of 10 on three different occasions, according to arrest and police reports.



Police state that they arrived to the Children's Tree House on Feb. 20, where forensic interviews with two different children revealed, in graphic detail, that Collier sexually abused them.



One of the children told police that the abuse happened twice, while the other child said it only happened once. The incidents occurred last fall between Sept. 1, 2014 and Oct. 31, 2014, but were just reported on Friday.



When interviewed by police, Collier stated that "he was playing a game with them and 'it went too far.'" Collier also admitted to sexually abusing the two children "forcefully and against their will."



Collier has been charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation and three counts of aggravated sodomy. All counts are felony charges. Collier will appear in recorder's court on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m.



