Teens steal single mom's car; 1 arrested following police chase

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A car theft that led police in pursuit of the thieves ended with one arrest and one suspect currently at-large on Friday night.

A car that was reported stolen was being chased by police when it crashed in to a pole in front of the McDonald's off Milgen and Miller Roads.

The car theft victim, Stephanie Gettridge said her vehicle was stolen from her driveway. A Columbus Police Department incident report says the 2008 Chrysler 300 sedan was stolen from a home on the 3000 block of Irwin Way around 7 a.m. Friday.

The incident report indicates that a purse and a set of house keys were also stolen. Gettridge says she went to start her car to warm it up on Friday morning, and let her dog out before she took her son to school.

When she went to bring her pet inside, she gathered the rest of her things and her son, only to find her car gone.

"It happened just like that," Gettridge said.

Gettridge said she reported the car stolen to police shortly thereafter, and also posted the theft in one of the local neighborhood watchers pages on Facebook. She said later in the evening, a group member messaged her to say that her car may have been the subject of a police chase that ended in the crash, and sent her pictures.

One suspect, Devin Kanaz Brooks, 18, was arrested and charged with a myriad of charges, including failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude police, no passing, no state driver's license, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving too fast for conditions and reckless driving.

Another suspect is currently at-large and is wanted by police after fleeing from the scene of the crash.

The case is currently under investigation.

Gettridge says that she plans on pressing charges and hopes the other suspect is caught soon.

"I'm just a single mother trying to take care of my son. I really hope they find the other suspect who did this," Gettridge said.

