Motorcycle ride celebrates the life of fallen E. Alabama Ranger

More than 200 people came out Saturday to the motorcycle memorial ride at the VFW in Smiths Station to honor the life of Josh Gavulic.

A friend who only wanted to go by Kevin said, "This is a great tribute to a great friend and man. People came in from all over the country for this and we've been looking forward to it."

Gavulic was in the Air Force and part of the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning. He was killed during a parachute accident in Arizona and Feb. 21 is the one year anniversary of his death. He had a wife and six children.

"I'll never be who I was, but this experience has forced me to become who I may have never otherwise been," Alyssa Gavulic, Josh's wife, said.

Her husband was a motorcycle lover and was part of the Killer Mans Sons motorcycle club. Colin Boley organized this ride and fundraiser.

"It was the only thing that comes to our mind. When we lose anybody it's a big deal to us and we want to honor him the best way we can and everyone here is a testament to the man Gavulic was," Boley said.

"Josh seems like he was free when he was on a bike so I'm carrying on that legacy for him. Trying to instill the love of adventure in his children," Alyssa said.

Gavulic completed 10 deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan before his passing. His family is still dealing with the life changing event.

"This is just an example or demonstration of the show of support I think everyone has given me over the past year," Alyssa said.

As part of the tribute, friends and family made the ride to Fort Mitchell cemetery, where Gavulic was laid to rest, to pay their respects.

After leaving the cemetery, the ride continued back to Buck Wild Saloon in Smiths Station where the family was presented gifts to the family.

