VIDEO: Adorable Pug puppy reenacts Oscars nominations for 'Best Picture'

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: The Pet Collective/YouTube) (Source: The Pet Collective/YouTube)

(WTVM) – Love animals but not crazy about spending hours on end watching an awards show and celebrity speeches cut off by music?

The let this adorable pug puppy reenact all eight 'Best Picture' nominations from the Oscars for you.

In a video by the Pet Collective, this talented little dude gives you flea-free version of each of the nominations.

The 2015 Oscars air Sunday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. on ABC.

