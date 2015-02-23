Phenix City Police seek credit card fraud suspect

The suspect accused of credit/debit card fraud in Phenix City. (Source: Surveillance footage/Phenix City Police Department)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City Police Department is looking to identify a person accused of credit card fraud at a local Walmart.

PCPD is looking for a suspect seen on surveillance footage who is the subject of a fraudulent use of a debit or credit card investigation.

Law enforcement says the incident occurred on Feb. 12 at the Walmart in Phenix City.

If anyone has any information on the suspect or his identity, you are asked to call the investigator at (334)-448-2813.

