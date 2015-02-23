3 indicted in Chambers County for 2013 murder

(FROM R to L: Demetrious Newell, Deonta Summers, David Bell. (Source: Valley Police Department)

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - On Feb. 13 the Chambers County Grand Jury returned indictments on three individuals in the 2013 murder of Courtland Larae Harper.



Harper was killed as he stepped outside of his residence on Glass Road in Valley in the evening hours on Nov. 10, 2013. He was shot one time in the head at close range.



"Ever since that time our officers have been working this case diligently and it finally paid off," said Major Mike Reynolds with the Valley Police Department.



Investigators interviewed dozens of witnesses, multiple times. They subpoenaed phone records, and gathered other evidence.



After nearly a year and a half of work, they presented their case to a Chambers County grand jury who indicted 21-year-old Deonta Summers of Valley, 22-year-old Demetrious Newell of Cusseta, and 19-year-old David Bell of Valley with murder.



Investigators believe the three suspect knew Harper had money, so they shot and killed him during an apparent robbery, which means the murder charges could be upgrade to capital murder at some point.



Reynolds says he's pleased Harper's family finally knows the suspects and a possible motive for their loved one's death.



"It is very important at least to know there is closure for their loved ones case and just to let people know we do take all of these cases seriously and especially a homicide we don't want to leave those open," Reynolds said.



At this point the three suspects have not been able to bond out on the charges, and if the charge is upgraded to capital murder, they will not be given a bond to make.



Newell is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on other charges. Summers and Bell are currently being held at the Chambers County Detention Facility.



Reynolds can't say much else about the investigation; however, he does say public tips to police almost always plays a vital role when investigators are trying to solve a murder.



We will have more information on this story has it develops.



Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

