Jury seated in Lisa Graham case

The pretrial hearings and jury selection for Lisa Graham are in their second day in Russell County.

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A jury has been seated in the Lisa Graham retrial case.

According to News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles, 12 jurors and three alternates have been selected for the jury.

The makeup of the jury includes four white males, two black males, four white females and five black females. The opening arguments will begin Wednesday morning.

A suppression hearing on what evidence will be withheld from the case will begin on Tuesday.

Graham is accused of being the mastermind behind the 2007 shooting death of her daughter, Stephanie Graham, by hiring a hitman for an undisclosed amount of cash.

