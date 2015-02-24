Columbus Fire & EMS utilize pet oxygen masks during weekend fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Newly-acquired pet oxygen masks first introduced to the Columbus Fire and EMS in January were used for a dog following an apartment fire last weekend.

As described in a Facebook post on the Columbus Department of Fire & EMS page on Tuesday, a fire was called in at an apartment located at 2425 N. Lumpkin Road in a two-story wood framed apartment building.

While all occupants were safely evacuated, a small Pekingese dog, named Sparkle was found under the bed of a severely damaged room. The post said the pet, "was suffering badly from smoke inhalation and struggling just to breath."

"Firefighters from Station 10 utilized the 'pet oxygen mask' recently acquired through donation by the Double Churches Animal Hospital," the post said.

Sparkle is recovering and doing well and is expected to recover fully from her injuries.

In January, the animal hospital made the donations of pet oxygen masks to all fire and rescue departments in Muscogee County to help save animal lives during rescue situations.

Nearly 40,000 pets suffering from smoke inhalation die every year. The fire department is unable to purchase life-saving equipment for pets because it can't be used on humans.

The masks cost more than $3,500 and the money came from the clinics, the clients who believed pets should have a fighting chance.

