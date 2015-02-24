Economies take a hit from women in the workforce woes

Hundreds of billions of potential dollars are lost around the world due to restrictions and limitations imposed on women in the work force.

Claims of discrimination and demands for change are surfacing once again after celebrity Patricia Arquette delivered her Oscar speech on Sunday.

Arquette tackled the issue of pay inequality between men and women.

The latest research shows that the issue goes beyond a human rights problem as many counties across the globe are taking economical hits. Restrictions on women range in severity in different regions, but are hitting some of the top 20 global economies.

Managers with the International Monetary Fund explain that some countries such as Qatar and Iran are losing as much as 30 percent of their gross domestic product, while other strong economies take an average 15 percent hit.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.